QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
1.5 - 1.56
Vol / Avg.
333.7K/757.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.5 - 5.96
Mkt Cap
72.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.56
P/E
-
EPS
-0.41
Shares
47.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 8:04AM
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 8:14AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 4:49PM
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 10:33AM
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 7:34AM
Benzinga - Sep 13, 2021, 6:43AM
Benzinga - Sep 2, 2021, 7:26AM
Benzinga - Sep 2, 2021, 6:49AM
Benzinga - Sep 2, 2021, 6:14AM
Benzinga - Sep 1, 2021, 4:13PM
Benzinga - Sep 1, 2021, 4:04PM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 4:44PM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 8:24AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Assembly Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is advancing two innovative platform programs, a novel class of oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics, which are designed to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's HBV-cure program is aimed at increasing the current low cure rate for patients with HBV and is pursuing multiple drug candidates that inhibit multiple steps of the HBV lifecycle. Assembly has discovered several novel core protein Allosteric Modulators, which are small molecules that directly target and allosterically modulate the HBV core protein. The majority of the revenue is generated from the HBV cure program.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Assembly Biosciences Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ: ASMB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Assembly Biosciences's (ASMB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ: ASMB) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on September 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.50 expecting ASMB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 130.26% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)?

A

The stock price for Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ: ASMB) is $1.52 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Assembly Biosciences.

Q

When is Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) reporting earnings?

A

Assembly Biosciences’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Assembly Biosciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) operate in?

A

Assembly Biosciences is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.