Range
4.53 - 5.51
Vol / Avg.
832.1K/1.4M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.53 - 17.56
Mkt Cap
384.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.7
P/E
27.55
EPS
0.01
Shares
69.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Construction & Engineering
ReneSola Ltd is a global solar project developer and operator. The company primarily conducts its business through its subsidiaries. It operates in three segments: Solar power project development, Electricity generation revenue, and EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) services. The majority of its revenue comes from its Project development segment. The company's geographical segments are China, United States, Canada, Romania, England, Turkey, France, Poland, and Hungary.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-25
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0400.020 -0.0200
REV20.240M15.540M-4.700M

ReneSola Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ReneSola (SOL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ReneSola (NYSE: SOL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ReneSola's (SOL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ReneSola (SOL) stock?

A

The latest price target for ReneSola (NYSE: SOL) was reported by Roth Capital on January 5, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting SOL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 81.49% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ReneSola (SOL)?

A

The stock price for ReneSola (NYSE: SOL) is $5.51 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ReneSola (SOL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ReneSola.

Q

When is ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) reporting earnings?

A

ReneSola’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 24, 2022.

Q

Is ReneSola (SOL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ReneSola.

Q

What sector and industry does ReneSola (SOL) operate in?

A

ReneSola is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the NYSE.