|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-25
|REV
|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.040
|0.020
|-0.0200
|REV
|20.240M
|15.540M
|-4.700M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of ReneSola (NYSE: SOL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in ReneSola’s space includes: Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC), Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM), Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD), MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) and Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD).
The latest price target for ReneSola (NYSE: SOL) was reported by Roth Capital on January 5, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting SOL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 81.49% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for ReneSola (NYSE: SOL) is $5.51 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for ReneSola.
ReneSola’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 24, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for ReneSola.
ReneSola is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the NYSE.