Range
9.19 - 9.37
Vol / Avg.
1.8K/17.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.68 - 17.43
Mkt Cap
46.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.23
P/E
34.22
EPS
0.02
Shares
5M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Beverages
Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc produces and sells premium, super-premium, and ultra-premium varietals. The grapes are harvested, fermented, and made into wine at the company's Turner winery, and the wines are sold principally under its Willamette Valley Vineyards label and also under the Griffin Creek, Tualatin Estate, Pambrun, Maison Bleue, Natoma, Metis, and Elton labels. It operates under two operating segments, direct sales and distributor sales. Direct sales include retail sales in its tasting room and remote sites, wine club sales, online sales, on-site events, kitchen and catering sales, and other sales made directly to the consumer without the use of an intermediary. Distributor sales include all sales through a third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate.

Willamette Valley Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Willamette Valley (WVVI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Willamette Valley (NASDAQ: WVVI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Willamette Valley's (WVVI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Willamette Valley (WVVI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Willamette Valley

Q

Current Stock Price for Willamette Valley (WVVI)?

A

The stock price for Willamette Valley (NASDAQ: WVVI) is $9.37 last updated Today at 4:25:30 PM.

Q

Does Willamette Valley (WVVI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Willamette Valley.

Q

When is Willamette Valley (NASDAQ:WVVI) reporting earnings?

A

Willamette Valley's $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Willamette Valley (WVVI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Willamette Valley.

Q

What sector and industry does Willamette Valley (WVVI) operate in?

A

Willamette Valley is in the Consumer Staples sector and Beverages industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.