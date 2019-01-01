QQQ
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
AmpliTech Group Inc designs, develops and manufactures signal-processing components for satellite and 5G communications networks as well as cryogenic amplifiers and quantum computing amplifiers. It's proprietary Low Noise Amplifier designs differentiates their products by enabling faster data transfer rates. It is also a world-Wide Authorized Distributor of packages and lids for IC defense, space, and other commercial applications.

AmpliTech Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AmpliTech Gr (AMPG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AmpliTech Gr (NASDAQ: AMPG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AmpliTech Gr's (AMPG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for AmpliTech Gr (AMPG) stock?

A

The latest price target for AmpliTech Gr (NASDAQ: AMPG) was reported by Maxim Group on July 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting AMPG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 219.49% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for AmpliTech Gr (AMPG)?

A

The stock price for AmpliTech Gr (NASDAQ: AMPG) is $3.13 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AmpliTech Gr (AMPG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AmpliTech Gr.

Q

When is AmpliTech Gr (NASDAQ:AMPG) reporting earnings?

A

AmpliTech Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 17, 2022.

Q

Is AmpliTech Gr (AMPG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AmpliTech Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does AmpliTech Gr (AMPG) operate in?

A

AmpliTech Gr is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.