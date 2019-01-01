QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Construction Materials
Loma Negra Cia Industria Argentina SA is a cement producer in Argentina. The company operates in five segments: Cement, masonry cement, and lime; Concrete; Rail services; Aggregates; and Others. The majority of its revenue comes from Cement, masonry cement, and lime segment.

Loma Negra Cia Industria Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Loma Negra Cia Industria (LOMA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Loma Negra Cia Industria (NYSE: LOMA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Loma Negra Cia Industria's (LOMA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Loma Negra Cia Industria (LOMA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Loma Negra Cia Industria (NYSE: LOMA) was reported by B of A Securities on February 24, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting LOMA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Loma Negra Cia Industria (LOMA)?

A

The stock price for Loma Negra Cia Industria (NYSE: LOMA) is $6.295 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Loma Negra Cia Industria (LOMA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Loma Negra Cia Industria.

Q

When is Loma Negra Cia Industria (NYSE:LOMA) reporting earnings?

A

Loma Negra Cia Industria’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Loma Negra Cia Industria (LOMA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Loma Negra Cia Industria.

Q

What sector and industry does Loma Negra Cia Industria (LOMA) operate in?

A

Loma Negra Cia Industria is in the Materials sector and Construction Materials industry. They are listed on the NYSE.