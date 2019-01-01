QQQ
Zscaler is a security-as-a-service firm that offers its customers cloud-delivered solutions for protecting user devices and data. The firm leverages its position in 150 colocation data centers to deliver traditionally appliance-based security functionality, such as firewalls and sandboxes, as a completely cloud-native platform. The firm focuses on large enterprise customers and offers two primary product suites: Zscaler Internet Access, which securely connects users to externally managed application and websites (such as Salesforce and Google), and Zscaler Private Access, which securely connects users to internally managed applications. Both product suites encompass a broad gamut of capabilities situated across the traditional security stack.

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1100.130 0.0200
REV241.560M255.563M14.003M
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1200.140 0.0200
REV208.320M230.517M22.197M

Zscaler Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zscaler (ZS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Zscaler's (ZS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Zscaler (ZS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) was reported by BMO Capital on February 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 270.00 expecting ZS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.70% upside). 50 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Zscaler (ZS)?

A

The stock price for Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) is $214.795 last updated Today at 7:01:49 PM.

Q

Does Zscaler (ZS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zscaler.

Q

When is Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) reporting earnings?

A

Zscaler’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 24, 2022.

Q

Is Zscaler (ZS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zscaler.

Q

What sector and industry does Zscaler (ZS) operate in?

A

Zscaler is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.