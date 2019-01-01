QQQ
Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides an omni-channel commerce-enabling SaaS platform. Its software platform provides customers with the functionality it needs to engage with consumers, manage their operations, accept payments, and grow their business. The company sells its platform through a direct sales force in United States, Canada, Netherlands, Australia, and other countries. It derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Lightspeed Commerce Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE: LSPD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lightspeed Commerce's (LSPD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lightspeed Commerce.

Q

What is the target price for Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE: LSPD) was reported by Barclays on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 50.00 expecting LSPD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 104.08% upside). 23 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD)?

A

The stock price for Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE: LSPD) is $24.5 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lightspeed Commerce.

Q

When is Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) reporting earnings?

A

Lightspeed Commerce’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lightspeed Commerce.

Q

What sector and industry does Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD) operate in?

A

Lightspeed Commerce is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.