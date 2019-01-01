QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
96.9 - 116.05
Vol / Avg.
846.9K/1.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
80.78 - 239.26
Mkt Cap
3.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
97.88
P/E
39.67
EPS
0.67
Shares
31.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Silvergate Capital Corp is a provider of innovative financial infrastructure solutions and services. Its solutions and service offerings include Silvergate Exchange Network, Cash Management Solutions and Deposit Account Services. Its customers include U.S. exchanges and global investors in the digital currency industry. The company also provides financial services that include commercial banking, business lending, commercial and residential real estate lending, and mortgage warehouse lending.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7200.660 -0.0600
REV53.470M49.261M-4.209M

Silvergate Capital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Silvergate Capital (SI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Silvergate Capital's (SI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Silvergate Capital (SI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) was reported by Goldman Sachs on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 166.00 expecting SI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 43.72% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Silvergate Capital (SI)?

A

The stock price for Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) is $115.5 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Silvergate Capital (SI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $3.89 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on January 24, 2013.

Q

When is Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) reporting earnings?

A

Silvergate Capital’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.

Q

Is Silvergate Capital (SI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Silvergate Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Silvergate Capital (SI) operate in?

A

Silvergate Capital is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.