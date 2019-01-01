QQQ
Range
10.75 - 10.96
Vol / Avg.
29.8K/56.1K
Div / Yield
0.92/8.51%
52 Wk
10.75 - 13.9
Mkt Cap
177.5M
Payout Ratio
31.99
Open
10.88
P/E
3.76
Shares
16.5M
Outstanding
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to seek total return through a combination of current income, capital gains, and capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in companies that own and/or operate infrastructure facilities in the infrastructure sector, and in a broad range of companies, principally in the industrials and materials sectors, that the Sub-Adviser believes will benefit from the building, renovation, expansion, and utilization of infrastructure. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its managed assets in the equity securities or derivatives.

Voya Infrastructure Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Voya Infrastructure (IDE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Voya Infrastructure (NYSE: IDE) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Voya Infrastructure's (IDE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Voya Infrastructure.

Q

What is the target price for Voya Infrastructure (IDE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Voya Infrastructure

Q

Current Stock Price for Voya Infrastructure (IDE)?

A

The stock price for Voya Infrastructure (NYSE: IDE) is $10.75 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Voya Infrastructure (IDE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is Voya Infrastructure (NYSE:IDE) reporting earnings?

A

Voya Infrastructure does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Voya Infrastructure (IDE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Voya Infrastructure.

Q

What sector and industry does Voya Infrastructure (IDE) operate in?

A

Voya Infrastructure is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.