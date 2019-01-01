Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to seek total return through a combination of current income, capital gains, and capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in companies that own and/or operate infrastructure facilities in the infrastructure sector, and in a broad range of companies, principally in the industrials and materials sectors, that the Sub-Adviser believes will benefit from the building, renovation, expansion, and utilization of infrastructure. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its managed assets in the equity securities or derivatives.