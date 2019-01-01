|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.160
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28
|REV
|61.780M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ: VCYT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Veracyte’s space includes: Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN), Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE), Prothena Corp (NASDAQ:PRTA), OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) and CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA).
The latest price target for Veracyte (NASDAQ: VCYT) was reported by Stephens & Co. on January 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 52.00 expecting VCYT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 98.32% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Veracyte (NASDAQ: VCYT) is $26.22 last updated Today at 2:54:29 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Veracyte.
Veracyte’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Veracyte.
Veracyte is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.