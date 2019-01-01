QQQ
Range
25.48 - 26.56
Vol / Avg.
95.1K/752.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
22 - 64.96
Mkt Cap
1.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
26.28
P/E
-
EPS
-0.2
Shares
71M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Veracyte Inc is a genomic diagnostics company. It provides genomic diagnostic products and services to improve patient care against diseases such as thyroid cancer, lung cancer, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The firm's product portfolio consists of products such as Afirma analysis, Percepta, Envisia, and others. The company derives its revenues from the Sale of Afirma analysis product.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.160

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV61.780M

Analyst Ratings

Veracyte Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Veracyte (VCYT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ: VCYT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Veracyte's (VCYT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Veracyte (VCYT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Veracyte (NASDAQ: VCYT) was reported by Stephens & Co. on January 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 52.00 expecting VCYT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 98.32% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Veracyte (VCYT)?

A

The stock price for Veracyte (NASDAQ: VCYT) is $26.22 last updated Today at 2:54:29 PM.

Q

Does Veracyte (VCYT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Veracyte.

Q

When is Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) reporting earnings?

A

Veracyte’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Veracyte (VCYT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Veracyte.

Q

What sector and industry does Veracyte (VCYT) operate in?

A

Veracyte is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.