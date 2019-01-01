QQQ
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Biotechnology
CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd is a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company focused on 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs and medical aesthetics. Its products are based on its rhCollagen (recombinant human collagen) produced with CollPlant's proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. These products address indications for the diverse fields of tissue repair, aesthetics, and organ manufacturing. The company's revenues include income from business collaborators and sales of the BioInk product for the development of 3D bioprinting of organs and tissues, sales of rhCollagen for the medical aesthetics market, and sales in Europe of the products for tendinopathy and wound healing.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CollPlant Biotechnologies (CLGN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: CLGN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CollPlant Biotechnologies's (CLGN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CollPlant Biotechnologies (CLGN) stock?

A

The latest price target for CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: CLGN) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on February 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.00 expecting CLGN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 129.28% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CollPlant Biotechnologies (CLGN)?

A

The stock price for CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: CLGN) is $11.34 last updated Today at 2:30:02 PM.

Q

Does CollPlant Biotechnologies (CLGN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CollPlant Biotechnologies.

Q

When is CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) reporting earnings?

A

CollPlant Biotechnologies’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 25, 2022.

Q

Is CollPlant Biotechnologies (CLGN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CollPlant Biotechnologies.

Q

What sector and industry does CollPlant Biotechnologies (CLGN) operate in?

A

CollPlant Biotechnologies is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.