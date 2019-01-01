CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd is a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company focused on 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs and medical aesthetics. Its products are based on its rhCollagen (recombinant human collagen) produced with CollPlant's proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. These products address indications for the diverse fields of tissue repair, aesthetics, and organ manufacturing. The company's revenues include income from business collaborators and sales of the BioInk product for the development of 3D bioprinting of organs and tissues, sales of rhCollagen for the medical aesthetics market, and sales in Europe of the products for tendinopathy and wound healing.