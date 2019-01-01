QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.2K
Div / Yield
0.28/1.84%
52 Wk
13.34 - 21.65
Mkt Cap
72.8M
Payout Ratio
16.7
Open
-
P/E
9.5
EPS
0.4
Shares
4.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 12:02PM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 4:36PM
Benzinga - Oct 22, 2021, 12:00PM
Benzinga - May 20, 2021, 12:00PM
Benzinga - Apr 23, 2021, 12:02PM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Bank of the James Financial Group Inc is a bank holding company which provides retail and commercial banking, deposit services, lending services, mortgage brokerage services and other banking services. The company provides a range of deposit services including checking accounts, savings accounts and other time deposits of various types, ranging from daily money market accounts to longer-term certificates of deposit. It offers various types of secured and unsecured consumer loans, including personal loans, lines of credit, overdraft lines of credit, automobile loans, installment loans, demand loans, and home equity loans. It operates two business segments, community banking and mortgage banking.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-22
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.390
REV9.703M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Bank of the James Finl Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bank of the James Finl Gr (BOTJ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bank of the James Finl Gr (NASDAQ: BOTJ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bank of the James Finl Gr's (BOTJ) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Bank of the James Finl Gr (BOTJ) stock?

A

The latest price target for Bank of the James Finl Gr (NASDAQ: BOTJ) was reported by on October 26, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting BOTJ to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Bank of the James Finl Gr (BOTJ)?

A

The stock price for Bank of the James Finl Gr (NASDAQ: BOTJ) is $15.35 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bank of the James Finl Gr (BOTJ) pay a dividend?

A

The next Bank of the James Finl Gr (BOTJ) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.

Q

When is Bank of the James Finl Gr (NASDAQ:BOTJ) reporting earnings?

A

Bank of the James Finl Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 22, 2022.

Q

Is Bank of the James Finl Gr (BOTJ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bank of the James Finl Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Bank of the James Finl Gr (BOTJ) operate in?

A

Bank of the James Finl Gr is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.