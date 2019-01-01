Bank of the James Financial Group Inc is a bank holding company which provides retail and commercial banking, deposit services, lending services, mortgage brokerage services and other banking services. The company provides a range of deposit services including checking accounts, savings accounts and other time deposits of various types, ranging from daily money market accounts to longer-term certificates of deposit. It offers various types of secured and unsecured consumer loans, including personal loans, lines of credit, overdraft lines of credit, automobile loans, installment loans, demand loans, and home equity loans. It operates two business segments, community banking and mortgage banking.