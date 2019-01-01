Nano Dimension Ltd is engaged in research and development of a three-dimensional printer that prints electronic circuit boards, also known as printed circuit boards, and ink materials and products based on nanotechnology. Its products consist of two main product lines - Dragonfly 2020 3D printer and proprietary ink products. The company's Dragonfly 2020 3D printer currently in development uses proprietary ink and integrated software to quickly create fully functioning PCB prototypes. Geographically, it generates maximum revenue from the USA followed by the Asia Pacific and Europe and Israel. It serves the Commercial, Research and Printing services industries.