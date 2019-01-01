QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
Nano Dimension Ltd is engaged in research and development of a three-dimensional printer that prints electronic circuit boards, also known as printed circuit boards, and ink materials and products based on nanotechnology. Its products consist of two main product lines - Dragonfly 2020 3D printer and proprietary ink products. The company's Dragonfly 2020 3D printer currently in development uses proprietary ink and integrated software to quickly create fully functioning PCB prototypes. Geographically, it generates maximum revenue from the USA followed by the Asia Pacific and Europe and Israel. It serves the Commercial, Research and Printing services industries.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.070
REV1.340M

Analyst Ratings

Nano Dimension Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nano Dimension (NNDM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nano Dimension's (NNDM) competitors?

A

Other companies in Nano Dimension’s space includes: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD), Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD), HP (NYSE:HPQ) and Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK).

Q

What is the target price for Nano Dimension (NNDM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM) was reported by Lake Street on September 27, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting NNDM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 255.03% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Nano Dimension (NNDM)?

A

The stock price for Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM) is $3.38 last updated Today at 7:26:35 PM.

Q

Does Nano Dimension (NNDM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nano Dimension.

Q

When is Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) reporting earnings?

A

Nano Dimension’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Nano Dimension (NNDM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nano Dimension.

Q

What sector and industry does Nano Dimension (NNDM) operate in?

A

Nano Dimension is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.