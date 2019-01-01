QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd is an Insurance Brokerage firm. It offers Property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance; and Life insurance includes individual and group life insurances. The firm act on behalf of customers seeking insurance coverage from insurance companies. It generates revenue from the provision of insurance brokerage services primarily from China.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tian Ruixiang Holdings (TIRX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tian Ruixiang Holdings (NASDAQ: TIRX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tian Ruixiang Holdings's (TIRX) competitors?

A

Other companies in Tian Ruixiang Holdings’s space includes: Aon (NYSE:AON), BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP), Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO), Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) and Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY).

Q

What is the target price for Tian Ruixiang Holdings (TIRX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tian Ruixiang Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Tian Ruixiang Holdings (TIRX)?

A

The stock price for Tian Ruixiang Holdings (NASDAQ: TIRX) is $1.26 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:58:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tian Ruixiang Holdings (TIRX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tian Ruixiang Holdings.

Q

When is Tian Ruixiang Holdings (NASDAQ:TIRX) reporting earnings?

A

Tian Ruixiang Holdings’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is Tian Ruixiang Holdings (TIRX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tian Ruixiang Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Tian Ruixiang Holdings (TIRX) operate in?

A

Tian Ruixiang Holdings is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.