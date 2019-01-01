QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
3.94 - 4.33
Vol / Avg.
217K/195.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.04 - 12.61
Mkt Cap
292.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.2
P/E
-
EPS
-0.22
Shares
72.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 2:54PM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 7:31AM
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 7:31AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 4:46AM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 7:52AM
Benzinga - Nov 12, 2021, 8:46AM
Benzinga - Nov 12, 2021, 8:23AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 11:21AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 7:09AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 5:50AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 5:42AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 7:32AM
Benzinga - Oct 14, 2021, 7:28AM
Benzinga - Oct 7, 2021, 1:33PM
Benzinga - Sep 21, 2021, 7:36AM
Benzinga - Sep 2, 2021, 9:45AM
Benzinga - Aug 31, 2021, 3:40PM
Benzinga - Aug 31, 2021, 7:59AM
Benzinga - Aug 31, 2021, 7:34AM
Benzinga - Aug 31, 2021, 7:31AM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 7:19AM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 7:53AM
Benzinga - Jul 27, 2021, 9:27AM
Benzinga - Jul 27, 2021, 8:18AM
load more
AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on neurodegenerative diseases. The company uses its proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel proprietary small molecules, antibodies, and vaccines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-22
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

AC Immune Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AC Immune (ACIU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ: ACIU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AC Immune's (ACIU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AC Immune.

Q

What is the target price for AC Immune (ACIU) stock?

A

The latest price target for AC Immune (NASDAQ: ACIU) was reported by SVB Leerink on December 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting ACIU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 273.13% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for AC Immune (ACIU)?

A

The stock price for AC Immune (NASDAQ: ACIU) is $4.02 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AC Immune (ACIU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AC Immune.

Q

When is AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) reporting earnings?

A

AC Immune’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is AC Immune (ACIU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AC Immune.

Q

What sector and industry does AC Immune (ACIU) operate in?

A

AC Immune is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.