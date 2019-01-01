|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-09
|REV
|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.230
|0.250
|0.0200
|REV
|312.170M
|306.241M
|-5.929M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Torrid Holdings (NYSE: CURV) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Torrid Holdings’s space includes: Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO), Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ), Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), Cato (NYSE:CATO) and Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI).
The latest price target for Torrid Holdings (NYSE: CURV) was reported by Goldman Sachs on January 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting CURV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 40.52% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Torrid Holdings (NYSE: CURV) is $8.54 last updated Today at 5:10:32 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Torrid Holdings.
Torrid Holdings’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Torrid Holdings.
Torrid Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.