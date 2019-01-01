QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
8.17 - 8.79
Vol / Avg.
206.6K/790.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.9 - 33.19
Mkt Cap
940.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
8.87
P/E
-
EPS
-0.54
Shares
110.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 6:55AM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 5:12AM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 1:17PM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 8:30AM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 7:48AM
Benzinga - Dec 27, 2021, 8:40AM
Benzinga - Dec 10, 2021, 7:53AM
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 12:55PM
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 9:24AM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 4:37PM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 4:09PM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 4:08PM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 4:07PM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 4:07PM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 10:34AM
Benzinga - Oct 15, 2021, 9:01AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Torrid Holdings Inc is a direct-to-consumer brand of apparel, intimates and accessories in North America targeting the 25- to 40-year old woman. It is focused on fit and offers high quality products across a broad assortment that includes tops, bottoms, denim, dresses, intimates, activewear, footwear and accessories.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-09
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2300.250 0.0200
REV312.170M306.241M-5.929M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Torrid Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Torrid Holdings (CURV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Torrid Holdings (NYSE: CURV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Torrid Holdings's (CURV) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Torrid Holdings (CURV) stock?

A

The latest price target for Torrid Holdings (NYSE: CURV) was reported by Goldman Sachs on January 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting CURV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 40.52% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Torrid Holdings (CURV)?

A

The stock price for Torrid Holdings (NYSE: CURV) is $8.54 last updated Today at 5:10:32 PM.

Q

Does Torrid Holdings (CURV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Torrid Holdings.

Q

When is Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV) reporting earnings?

A

Torrid Holdings’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 9, 2022.

Q

Is Torrid Holdings (CURV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Torrid Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Torrid Holdings (CURV) operate in?

A

Torrid Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.