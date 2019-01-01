QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
BioXcel Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on drug development utilizing novel artificial intelligence (AI) to identify the next wave of medicines across neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The pipeline products of the company are BXCL501, and BXCL701.

BioXcel Therapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTAI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BioXcel Therapeutics's (BTAI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) stock?

A

The latest price target for BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTAI) was reported by UBS on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting BTAI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 57.73% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI)?

A

The stock price for BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTAI) is $15.85 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BioXcel Therapeutics.

Q

When is BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) reporting earnings?

A

BioXcel Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BioXcel Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) operate in?

A

BioXcel Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.