Good Times Restaurants Inc is engaged in developing, owning, operating, and franchising hamburger-oriented drive-through restaurants. It operates through two segments: Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard restaurants which operate in the quick-service drive-through dining industry; and Bad Daddy's Burger Bar restaurants that operate in the full-service upscale casual dining industry. The company generates maximum revenue from the Bad Daddy's Burger Bar restaurants segment. Its menu categories include burgers; chicken; kids; breakfast; frozen custard; slides and drinks.