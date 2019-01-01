QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Good Times Restaurants Inc is engaged in developing, owning, operating, and franchising hamburger-oriented drive-through restaurants. It operates through two segments: Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard restaurants which operate in the quick-service drive-through dining industry; and Bad Daddy's Burger Bar restaurants that operate in the full-service upscale casual dining industry. The company generates maximum revenue from the Bad Daddy's Burger Bar restaurants segment. Its menu categories include burgers; chicken; kids; breakfast; frozen custard; slides and drinks.

Good Times Restaurants Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ: GTIM) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Good Times Restaurants's (GTIM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ: GTIM) was reported by Maxim Group on July 10, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting GTIM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 65.88% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Good Times Restaurants (GTIM)?

A

The stock price for Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ: GTIM) is $4.22 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Good Times Restaurants.

Q

When is Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) reporting earnings?

A

Good Times Restaurants’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Good Times Restaurants.

Q

What sector and industry does Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) operate in?

A

Good Times Restaurants is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.