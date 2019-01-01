QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
8.35 - 8.61
Vol / Avg.
32.1K/11.9K
Div / Yield
0.48/5.67%
52 Wk
8.36 - 9.3
Mkt Cap
117M
Payout Ratio
72.73
Open
8.5
P/E
12.83
Shares
13.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
GDL Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to achieve absolute returns in various market conditions without excessive risk of capital. The fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in merger arbitrage transactions and, to a lesser extent, in corporate reorganizations involving stubs, spin-offs, and liquidations.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

GDL Fund Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GDL Fund (GDL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GDL Fund (NYSE: GDL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GDL Fund's (GDL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GDL Fund.

Q

What is the target price for GDL Fund (GDL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GDL Fund

Q

Current Stock Price for GDL Fund (GDL)?

A

The stock price for GDL Fund (NYSE: GDL) is $8.43 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:58:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GDL Fund (GDL) pay a dividend?

A

The next GDL Fund (GDL) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-16.

Q

When is GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) reporting earnings?

A

GDL Fund does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GDL Fund (GDL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GDL Fund.

Q

What sector and industry does GDL Fund (GDL) operate in?

A

GDL Fund is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.