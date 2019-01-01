QQQ
Range
0.69 - 0.73
Vol / Avg.
181.7K/526.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.58 - 2.04
Mkt Cap
30M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.7
P/E
-
EPS
-0.09
Shares
42.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Soligenix Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company based in the United States. It focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases where there is an unmet medical need. The company operates through two business segments namely Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. It generates maximum revenue from Public Health Solutions with active development programs for RiVax, its ricin toxin vaccine candidate, SGX943, its therapeutic candidate for antibiotic resistant and emerging infectious disease, and its research programs to identify and develop novel vaccine candidates targeting viral infection including Ebola, Marburg and SARS-CoV-2 (the cause of COVID-19).

Soligenix Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Soligenix (SNGX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Soligenix (NASDAQ: SNGX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Soligenix's (SNGX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Soligenix (SNGX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Soligenix (NASDAQ: SNGX) was reported by B. Riley Securities on December 4, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting SNGX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 471.43% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Soligenix (SNGX)?

A

The stock price for Soligenix (NASDAQ: SNGX) is $0.7 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Soligenix (SNGX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Soligenix.

Q

When is Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) reporting earnings?

A

Soligenix’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Soligenix (SNGX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Soligenix.

Q

What sector and industry does Soligenix (SNGX) operate in?

A

Soligenix is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.