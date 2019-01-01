QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
1.3K/313.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.72 - 24.5
Mkt Cap
106.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.54
Shares
30.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 8:20AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 8:12AM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 8:03AM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 3:55PM
Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 2:23PM
Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 10:44AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 5:12PM
Benzinga - Sep 29, 2021, 12:39PM
Benzinga - Sep 29, 2021, 7:21AM
Benzinga - Sep 28, 2021, 4:03PM
Benzinga - Aug 30, 2021, 8:39AM
Benzinga - Aug 13, 2021, 8:20AM
Benzinga - Aug 12, 2021, 4:55PM
Benzinga - Aug 12, 2021, 4:54PM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 9:25AM
Benzinga - Jul 15, 2021, 7:31AM
Benzinga - May 27, 2021, 10:04AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
LifeMD Inc is a direct-to-patient telehealth company that provides a smarter, cost-effective and convenient way of accessing healthcare. Its telemedicine platform helps patients access licensed providers for diagnoses, virtual care, and prescription medications, often delivered on a recurring basis. In addition to telemedicine offerings, the company sells nutritional supplements and other over-the-counter products. Many of its products are available on a subscription or membership basis, where a patient can subscribe to receive regular shipments of prescribed medications or products. This creates convenience and often discounted pricing opportunities for patients and recurring revenue streams for the company.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-28
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

LifeMD Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy LifeMD (LFMD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LifeMD (NASDAQ: LFMD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are LifeMD's (LFMD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for LifeMD (LFMD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for LifeMD

Q

Current Stock Price for LifeMD (LFMD)?

A

The stock price for LifeMD (NASDAQ: LFMD) is $3.49 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does LifeMD (LFMD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for LifeMD.

Q

When is LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) reporting earnings?

A

LifeMD’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is LifeMD (LFMD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LifeMD.

Q

What sector and industry does LifeMD (LFMD) operate in?

A

LifeMD is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.