|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-23
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.160
|-0.110
|0.0500
|REV
|38.070M
|40.386M
|2.316M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Agora (NASDAQ: API) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Agora’s space includes: Model N (NYSE:MODN), Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT), Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS), Pros Holdings (NYSE:PRO) and BTRS Holdings (NASDAQ:BTRS).
The latest price target for Agora (NASDAQ: API) was reported by JP Morgan on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting API to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.78% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Agora (NASDAQ: API) is $10.02 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Agora.
Agora’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 23, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Agora.
Agora is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.