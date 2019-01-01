QQQ
Range
9.26 - 10.31
Vol / Avg.
2.2M/1.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.69 - 91.54
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.35
P/E
250.5
EPS
-0.19
Shares
115.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Agora Inc provides real-time communication solutions. The company offers real-time video calling, voice calling, live audio and video streaming, recording, and real-time messaging. It serves the gaming, retail, and education industries. The company operates in the People's Republic of China and the United States of America and the majority of its revenue is derived from the People's Republic of China.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-23
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.160-0.110 0.0500
REV38.070M40.386M2.316M

Analyst Ratings

Agora Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Agora (API) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Agora (NASDAQ: API) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Agora's (API) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Agora (API) stock?

A

The latest price target for Agora (NASDAQ: API) was reported by JP Morgan on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting API to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.78% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Agora (API)?

A

The stock price for Agora (NASDAQ: API) is $10.02 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Agora (API) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Agora.

Q

When is Agora (NASDAQ:API) reporting earnings?

A

Agora’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 23, 2022.

Q

Is Agora (API) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Agora.

Q

What sector and industry does Agora (API) operate in?

A

Agora is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.