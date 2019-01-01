QQQ
Range
4.66 - 4.95
Vol / Avg.
14.5M/23.6M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.4 - 20.17
Mkt Cap
1.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.89
P/E
-
EPS
-0.07
Shares
366.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
FuelCell Energy Inc is a fuel-cell power company. FuelCell designs manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services fuel cell products, which efficiently convert chemical energy in fuels into electricity through a series of chemical reactions. It serves various industries such as Industrial, Wastewater treatment, Commercial and Hospitality, Data centers and Communications, Education and Healthcare, and others. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States followed by South Korea.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-15
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.040-0.070 -0.0300
REV21.860M13.935M-7.925M

Analyst Ratings

FuelCell Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FuelCell Energy (FCEL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FuelCell Energy's (FCEL) competitors?

A

Other companies in FuelCell Energy’s space includes: SES AI (NYSE:SES), ABB (NYSE:ABB), Atkore (NYSE:ATKR), Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) and EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Q

What is the target price for FuelCell Energy (FCEL) stock?

A

The latest price target for FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) was reported by Keybanc on January 5, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting FCEL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for FuelCell Energy (FCEL)?

A

The stock price for FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) is $4.68 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.

Q

Does FuelCell Energy (FCEL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for FuelCell Energy.

Q

When is FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) reporting earnings?

A

FuelCell Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 15, 2022.

Q

Is FuelCell Energy (FCEL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FuelCell Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does FuelCell Energy (FCEL) operate in?

A

FuelCell Energy is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.