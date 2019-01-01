|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-15
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.040
|-0.070
|-0.0300
|REV
|21.860M
|13.935M
|-7.925M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in FuelCell Energy’s space includes: SES AI (NYSE:SES), ABB (NYSE:ABB), Atkore (NYSE:ATKR), Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) and EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).
The latest price target for FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) was reported by Keybanc on January 5, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting FCEL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) is $4.68 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for FuelCell Energy.
FuelCell Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 15, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for FuelCell Energy.
FuelCell Energy is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.