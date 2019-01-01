QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
AudioEye Inc is an industry- leading software solution provider delivering immediate ADA and WCAG accessibility compliance at scale. Through patented technology, subject matter expertise and proprietary processes, AudioEye is eradicating all barriers to digital accessibility, helping creators get accessible and supporting them with ongoing advisory and automated upkeep. Trusted by the FCC, ADP, SSA, Uber, and more, AudioEye helps everyone identify and resolve issues of accessibility and enhance user experiences, automating digital accessibility for the widest audiences.

AudioEye Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AudioEye (AEYE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AudioEye (NASDAQ: AEYE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AudioEye's (AEYE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for AudioEye (AEYE) stock?

A

The latest price target for AudioEye (NASDAQ: AEYE) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting AEYE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 89.04% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for AudioEye (AEYE)?

A

The stock price for AudioEye (NASDAQ: AEYE) is $5.29 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AudioEye (AEYE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AudioEye.

Q

When is AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) reporting earnings?

A

AudioEye’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is AudioEye (AEYE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AudioEye.

Q

What sector and industry does AudioEye (AEYE) operate in?

A

AudioEye is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.