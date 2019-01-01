QQQ
Range
3 - 3.1
Vol / Avg.
5K/21.8K
Div / Yield
0.19/6.19%
52 Wk
2.37 - 5.07
Mkt Cap
12.4M
Payout Ratio
280
Open
3.07
P/E
61.4
EPS
0.06
Shares
4M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Highway Holdings Ltd is a holding company. The company is a manufacturer of metal, plastic, electric and electronic components for original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and contract manufacturers. Its operating segment includes Metal stamping and mechanical OEM and Electric OEM. Metal stamping segment focuses on manufacturing and sale of metal parts and components. The company generates maximum revenue from the Metal stamping and mechanical OEM segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Europe and also has a presence in Hong Kong and China, North America, and Other Asian countries.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.060
REV2.995M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Highway Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Highway Holdings (HIHO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Highway Holdings (NASDAQ: HIHO) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Highway Holdings's (HIHO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Highway Holdings (HIHO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Highway Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Highway Holdings (HIHO)?

A

The stock price for Highway Holdings (NASDAQ: HIHO) is $3.06 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:54:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Highway Holdings (HIHO) pay a dividend?

A

The next Highway Holdings (HIHO) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-07.

Q

When is Highway Holdings (NASDAQ:HIHO) reporting earnings?

A

Highway Holdings’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on January 31, 2022.

Q

Is Highway Holdings (HIHO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Highway Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Highway Holdings (HIHO) operate in?

A

Highway Holdings is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.