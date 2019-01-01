QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.2K/121.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.11 - 18.2
Mkt Cap
291M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.21
Shares
47.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 1:33PM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 8:24AM
Benzinga - Oct 7, 2021, 6:04AM
Benzinga - Aug 24, 2021, 12:43PM
Benzinga - Aug 24, 2021, 12:41PM
Benzinga - Aug 24, 2021, 12:35PM
Benzinga - Aug 24, 2021, 11:49AM
Benzinga - Aug 24, 2021, 8:17AM
Benzinga - Jun 24, 2021, 10:13AM
Benzinga - Jun 24, 2021, 10:12AM
Benzinga - Jun 23, 2021, 12:35PM
Benzinga - Jun 1, 2021, 7:12AM
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Loop Industries Inc is a technology and licensing company whose mission is to accelerate the world's shift toward sustainable plastic and away from dependence on fossil fuels. The company owns patented and proprietary technology that depolymerizes no and low value waste PET plastic and polyester fiber, including plastic bottles and packaging, carpet and polyester textile of any color, transparency or condition and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks (monomers). Its monomers are filtered, purified and repolymerized to create virgin-quality Loop branded PET plastic resin and polyester fiber suitable for use in food-grade packaging to be sold to consumer goods companies to help them meet their sustainability objectives.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.170-0.210 -0.0400
REV0

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Loop Industries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Loop Industries (LOOP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Loop Industries (NASDAQ: LOOP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Loop Industries's (LOOP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Loop Industries (LOOP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Loop Industries (NASDAQ: LOOP) was reported by Raymond James on October 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.50 expecting LOOP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 217.59% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Loop Industries (LOOP)?

A

The stock price for Loop Industries (NASDAQ: LOOP) is $6.14 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Loop Industries (LOOP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Loop Industries.

Q

When is Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) reporting earnings?

A

Loop Industries’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on January 11, 2022.

Q

Is Loop Industries (LOOP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Loop Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Loop Industries (LOOP) operate in?

A

Loop Industries is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.