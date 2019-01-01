Loop Industries Inc is a technology and licensing company whose mission is to accelerate the world's shift toward sustainable plastic and away from dependence on fossil fuels. The company owns patented and proprietary technology that depolymerizes no and low value waste PET plastic and polyester fiber, including plastic bottles and packaging, carpet and polyester textile of any color, transparency or condition and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks (monomers). Its monomers are filtered, purified and repolymerized to create virgin-quality Loop branded PET plastic resin and polyester fiber suitable for use in food-grade packaging to be sold to consumer goods companies to help them meet their sustainability objectives.