Phoenix New Media Ltd is a media company providing premium content on an integrated platform across the internet, mobile and TV channels in China. The company organizes its operations into two main segments: Net advertising services and Paid services. It provides its content and services through three major channels: ifeng.com channel, video channel and mobile channel. The company also offers a wide range of paid services including mobile value-added services, games, and content sales. It generates the majority of its revenue from Net advertising services. Geographically, it derives revenue from China.