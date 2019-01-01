QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Phoenix New Media Ltd is a media company providing premium content on an integrated platform across the internet, mobile and TV channels in China. The company organizes its operations into two main segments: Net advertising services and Paid services. It provides its content and services through three major channels: ifeng.com channel, video channel and mobile channel. The company also offers a wide range of paid services including mobile value-added services, games, and content sales. It generates the majority of its revenue from Net advertising services. Geographically, it derives revenue from China.

Phoenix New Media Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Phoenix New Media (FENG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE: FENG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Phoenix New Media's (FENG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Phoenix New Media (FENG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Phoenix New Media (NYSE: FENG) was reported by Macquarie on August 16, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.10 expecting FENG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 952.22% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Phoenix New Media (FENG)?

A

The stock price for Phoenix New Media (NYSE: FENG) is $0.7698 last updated Today at 8:46:23 PM.

Q

Does Phoenix New Media (FENG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 22, 2020 to stockholders of record on December 3, 2020.

Q

When is Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) reporting earnings?

A

Phoenix New Media’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Phoenix New Media (FENG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Phoenix New Media.

Q

What sector and industry does Phoenix New Media (FENG) operate in?

A

Phoenix New Media is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.