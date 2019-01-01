QQQ
Range
0.32 - 0.34
Vol / Avg.
185.1K/815.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.28 - 8.73
Mkt Cap
26.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.34
P/E
-
EPS
-4.25
Shares
79.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Fangdd Network Group Ltd is an investment holding company. Through its subsidiaries, It is engaged in the provision of real estate information services through its online platform which also offers integrated marketing services for individual customers, real estate developers, and agents in China. Its SaaS-based solutions help real estate agents to connect with essential business resources, including customers, property listings, capital and transaction data. The company generates the majority of its revenue from Base commission from transactions in China.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-13
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-25
REV

Analyst Ratings

Fangdd Network Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fangdd Network Group (DUO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ: DUO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fangdd Network Group's (DUO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Fangdd Network Group (DUO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fangdd Network Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Fangdd Network Group (DUO)?

A

The stock price for Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ: DUO) is $0.3336 last updated Today at 8:01:34 PM.

Q

Does Fangdd Network Group (DUO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fangdd Network Group.

Q

When is Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) reporting earnings?

A

Fangdd Network Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is Fangdd Network Group (DUO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fangdd Network Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Fangdd Network Group (DUO) operate in?

A

Fangdd Network Group is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.