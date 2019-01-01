QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.2K/3.7M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.11 - 37.79
Mkt Cap
1.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.85
Shares
153.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 10 hours ago
Benzinga - 10 hours ago
Benzinga - 10 hours ago
Benzinga - 11 hours ago
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 8:37AM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 6:32AM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 10:42AM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Stem Inc is a is provider of energy storage systems. The company bundles third-party hardware with its proprietary Athena software to provide customers a turnkey solution. Stem sells its solutions to commercial and industrial customers as well as independent power producers and renewable developers. Its solutions help customers maximize renewable energy generation and help build a cleaner and more resilient grid.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.110-0.230 -0.1200
REV72.900M52.780M-20.120M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Stem Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Stem (STEM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Stem (NYSE: STEM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Stem's (STEM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Stem (STEM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Stem (NYSE: STEM) was reported by Wolfe Research on November 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 35.00 expecting STEM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 211.39% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Stem (STEM)?

A

The stock price for Stem (NYSE: STEM) is $11.24 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Stem (STEM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Stem.

Q

When is Stem (NYSE:STEM) reporting earnings?

A

Stem’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Stem (STEM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Stem.

Q

What sector and industry does Stem (STEM) operate in?

A

Stem is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.