Range
1.22 - 1.33
Vol / Avg.
232.4K/1.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.1 - 19.8
Mkt Cap
14.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.25
P/E
-
EPS
-0.06
Shares
10.6M
Outstanding
Moving iMage Technologies Inc is engaged in providing designed equipment as well as other off the shelf cinema products needed for contemporary cinema requirements. It offers technical, design and consulting services such as custom engineering, systems design, integration and installation, and digital technology, as well as software solutions for operations enhancement and theatre management.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-23
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.040
REV3.419M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Moving iMage Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Moving iMage Technologies (MITQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Moving iMage Technologies (AMEX: MITQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Moving iMage Technologies's (MITQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Moving iMage Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Moving iMage Technologies (MITQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Moving iMage Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Moving iMage Technologies (MITQ)?

A

The stock price for Moving iMage Technologies (AMEX: MITQ) is $1.33 last updated Today at 4:09:01 PM.

Q

Does Moving iMage Technologies (MITQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Moving iMage Technologies.

Q

When is Moving iMage Technologies (AMEX:MITQ) reporting earnings?

A

Moving iMage Technologies’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 23, 2022.

Q

Is Moving iMage Technologies (MITQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Moving iMage Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Moving iMage Technologies (MITQ) operate in?

A

Moving iMage Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.