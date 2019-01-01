QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Construction & Engineering
Limbach Holdings Inc is a commercial specialty contractor in the fields of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades. It operates in two segments: Construction, which involves new construction or renovation projects, primarily HVAC, plumbing, or electrical services; and Service segment, which provides maintenance or services primarily on HVAC, plumbing, electrical systems, and building controls directly for building owners and direct specialty contracting projects. The company derives the majority of its revenue from the construction segment.

Limbach Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Limbach Holdings (LMB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ: LMB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Limbach Holdings's (LMB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Limbach Holdings (LMB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ: LMB) was reported by EF Hutton on November 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting LMB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 96.59% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Limbach Holdings (LMB)?

A

The stock price for Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ: LMB) is $7.63 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Limbach Holdings (LMB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Limbach Holdings.

Q

When is Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ:LMB) reporting earnings?

A

Limbach Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is Limbach Holdings (LMB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Limbach Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Limbach Holdings (LMB) operate in?

A

Limbach Holdings is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.