Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Apyx Medical Corp is an energy technology medical device company. It specializes in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of cosmetic and surgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used in doctor's offices, surgery centers, and hospitals. Its product offerings comprise Renuvion cosmetic technology, which offers plastic surgeons, facial plastic surgeons and cosmetic physicians a unique ability to provide controlled heat to the tissue to achieve desired results. The J-Plasma system allows surgeons to operate with a high level of precision and virtually eliminating unintended tissue trauma. It operates in two segments namely: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). Its Advanced Energy segment derives the majority of revenue.

Apyx Medical Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Apyx Medical (APYX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ: APYX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Apyx Medical's (APYX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Apyx Medical (APYX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Apyx Medical (NASDAQ: APYX) was reported by JMP Securities on August 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting APYX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 46.29% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Apyx Medical (APYX)?

A

The stock price for Apyx Medical (NASDAQ: APYX) is $9.57 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Apyx Medical (APYX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Apyx Medical.

Q

When is Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) reporting earnings?

A

Apyx Medical’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Apyx Medical (APYX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Apyx Medical.

Q

What sector and industry does Apyx Medical (APYX) operate in?

A

Apyx Medical is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.