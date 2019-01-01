|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-17
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ: APYX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Apyx Medical’s space includes: Axogen (NASDAQ:AXGN), NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE), Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO), SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) and Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN).
The latest price target for Apyx Medical (NASDAQ: APYX) was reported by JMP Securities on August 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting APYX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 46.29% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Apyx Medical (NASDAQ: APYX) is $9.57 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Apyx Medical.
Apyx Medical’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Apyx Medical.
Apyx Medical is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.