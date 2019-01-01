QQQ
Range
1.45 - 1.55
Vol / Avg.
36.2K/170.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.23 - 22.39
Mkt Cap
103.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.46
P/E
-
EPS
-0.63
Shares
71.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials. Industry: Consumer Finance
Akso Health Group formerly Xiaobai Maimai Inc is a social e-commerce platform based in China. The company collaborates with domestic e-commerce platforms and offers users a wide selection of high-quality and affordable products on its social e-commerce platform.

Earnings

Analyst Ratings

Akso Health Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Akso Health Group (AHG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Akso Health Group (NASDAQ: AHG) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Akso Health Group's (AHG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Akso Health Group (AHG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Akso Health Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Akso Health Group (AHG)?

A

The stock price for Akso Health Group (NASDAQ: AHG) is $1.45 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Akso Health Group (AHG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Akso Health Group.

Q

When is Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) reporting earnings?

A

Akso Health Group’s $H1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on December 15, 2021.

Q

Is Akso Health Group (AHG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Akso Health Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Akso Health Group (AHG) operate in?

A

Akso Health Group is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.