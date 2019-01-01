QQQ
Range
3.53 - 3.85
Vol / Avg.
517.5K/1.6M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.73 - 20.28
Mkt Cap
271.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.55
P/E
-
EPS
-0.63
Shares
71.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Mersana Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its differentiated and proprietary ADC platforms to develop targeted drugs with increased tolerability and expanded opportunities to deliver meaningful clinical benefit to patients. Mersana's product candidate, XMT-1536, is in Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with tumors expressing NaPi2b, including ovarian cancer, NSCLC, and other cancers. In addition, multiple partners are using Mersana's platform to advance their ADC pipelines.

Mersana Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRSN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mersana Therapeutics's (MRSN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRSN) was reported by SVB Leerink on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting MRSN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 323.28% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN)?

A

The stock price for Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRSN) is $3.78 last updated Today at 5:18:56 PM.

Q

Does Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mersana Therapeutics.

Q

When is Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) reporting earnings?

A

Mersana Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mersana Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) operate in?

A

Mersana Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.