Mersana Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its differentiated and proprietary ADC platforms to develop targeted drugs with increased tolerability and expanded opportunities to deliver meaningful clinical benefit to patients. Mersana's product candidate, XMT-1536, is in Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with tumors expressing NaPi2b, including ovarian cancer, NSCLC, and other cancers. In addition, multiple partners are using Mersana's platform to advance their ADC pipelines.