Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company operating in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of branded prescription products. The company provides prescription products to hospital acute care and gastroenterology to address unmet or poorly met medical needs. Its product brands include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox- Pak, Vaprisol and Ethyol.

Cumberland Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cumberland (CPIX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cumberland (NASDAQ: CPIX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cumberland's (CPIX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cumberland (CPIX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cumberland (NASDAQ: CPIX) was reported by B. Riley Securities on December 3, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.75 expecting CPIX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 221.78% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cumberland (CPIX)?

A

The stock price for Cumberland (NASDAQ: CPIX) is $3.03 last updated Today at 3:59:29 PM.

Q

Does Cumberland (CPIX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cumberland.

Q

When is Cumberland (NASDAQ:CPIX) reporting earnings?

A

Cumberland’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Cumberland (CPIX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cumberland.

Q

What sector and industry does Cumberland (CPIX) operate in?

A

Cumberland is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.