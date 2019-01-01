QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/309.6K
Div / Yield
1.74/8.94%
52 Wk
19.23 - 29.99
Mkt Cap
2.2B
Payout Ratio
9.94
Open
-
P/E
2.34
Shares
112.7M
Outstanding
BlackRock Health Sciences Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BlackRock Health Sciences (BMEZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BlackRock Health Sciences (NYSE: BMEZ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BlackRock Health Sciences's (BMEZ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BlackRock Health Sciences.

Q

What is the target price for BlackRock Health Sciences (BMEZ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BlackRock Health Sciences

Q

Current Stock Price for BlackRock Health Sciences (BMEZ)?

A

The stock price for BlackRock Health Sciences (NYSE: BMEZ) is $19.42 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BlackRock Health Sciences (BMEZ) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is BlackRock Health Sciences (NYSE:BMEZ) reporting earnings?

A

BlackRock Health Sciences does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BlackRock Health Sciences (BMEZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BlackRock Health Sciences.

Q

What sector and industry does BlackRock Health Sciences (BMEZ) operate in?

A

BlackRock Health Sciences is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.