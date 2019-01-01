ñol

PepGen
(NASDAQ:PEPG)
$10.52
-0.50[-4.54%]
Last update: 9:33AM
PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG), Quotes and News Summary

PepGen (NASDAQ: PEPG)

Day High/Low10.52 - 11.06
52 Week High/Low7.82 - 16.99
Open / Close11.06 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 23.6M
Vol / Avg.0.3K / 128.7K
Mkt Cap248.6M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price11.03
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.89
Total Float14.9M
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
PepGen Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the next generation of oligonucleotide therapeutics with the goal of transforming the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases.
Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-08-16
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-18.940
REV0

Analyst Ratings

PepGen Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy PepGen (PEPG) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of PepGen (NASDAQ: PEPG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are PepGen's (PEPG) competitors?
Q
What is the target price for PepGen (PEPG) stock?
A

The latest price target for PepGen (NASDAQ: PEPG) was reported by B of A Securities on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting PEPG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 52.09% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
Current Stock Price for PepGen (PEPG)?
A

The stock price for PepGen (NASDAQ: PEPG) is $10.52 last updated Today at August 3, 2022, 1:33 PM UTC.

Q
Does PepGen (PEPG) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for PepGen.

Q
When is PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) reporting earnings?
A

PepGen’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

Q
Is PepGen (PEPG) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for PepGen.

Q
What sector and industry does PepGen (PEPG) operate in?
A

PepGen is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.