|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.310
|0.240
|-0.0700
|REV
|73.530M
|72.028M
|-1.502M
You can purchase shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Wingstop’s space includes: Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN), Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO), Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL), Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) and Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).
The latest price target for Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) was reported by Wedbush on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 195.00 expecting WING to rise to within 12 months (a possible 42.11% upside). 26 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) is $137.22 last updated Today at 4:38:33 PM.
The next Wingstop (WING) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-10.
Wingstop’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Wingstop.
Wingstop is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.