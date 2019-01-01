QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/926.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.77 - 3.81
Mkt Cap
209.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
104.7M
Outstanding
KULR Technology Group Inc develops and commercializes high-performance thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components. The company is focused on targeting the following applications: electric vehicles and autonomous driving systems; artificial intelligence and Cloud computing; energy storage; and 5G communication technologies. Its product portfolio includes ARA Thermal Capacitor, CRUX Cathode, HYDRA Thermal Runaway Shield, LYRA ISC Trigger Cell, URSA Fiber Thermal Interface, and VEGA Internal Short Circuit.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

KULR Tech Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy KULR Tech Group (KULR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of KULR Tech Group (AMEX: KULR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are KULR Tech Group's (KULR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for KULR Tech Group.

Q

What is the target price for KULR Tech Group (KULR) stock?

A

The latest price target for KULR Tech Group (AMEX: KULR) was reported by Alliance Global Partners on November 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.50 expecting KULR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 125.00% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for KULR Tech Group (KULR)?

A

The stock price for KULR Tech Group (AMEX: KULR) is $2 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does KULR Tech Group (KULR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for KULR Tech Group.

Q

When is KULR Tech Group (AMEX:KULR) reporting earnings?

A

KULR Tech Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 20, 2022.

Q

Is KULR Tech Group (KULR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for KULR Tech Group.

Q

What sector and industry does KULR Tech Group (KULR) operate in?

A

KULR Tech Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.