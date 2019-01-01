KULR Technology Group Inc develops and commercializes high-performance thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components. The company is focused on targeting the following applications: electric vehicles and autonomous driving systems; artificial intelligence and Cloud computing; energy storage; and 5G communication technologies. Its product portfolio includes ARA Thermal Capacitor, CRUX Cathode, HYDRA Thermal Runaway Shield, LYRA ISC Trigger Cell, URSA Fiber Thermal Interface, and VEGA Internal Short Circuit.