|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.080
|-0.050
|0.0300
|REV
|46.950M
|49.424M
|2.474M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ: AMPL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Amplitude’s space includes: Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY), Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV), Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK), SEMrush Hldgs (NYSE:SEMR) and Olo (NYSE:OLO).
The latest price target for Amplitude (NASDAQ: AMPL) was reported by Morgan Stanley on December 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 70.00 expecting AMPL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 238.66% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Amplitude (NASDAQ: AMPL) is $20.67 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Amplitude.
Amplitude’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Amplitude.
Amplitude is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.