Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
129.7K/10.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
11.21 - 36.86
Mkt Cap
4.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.21
Shares
331M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-02
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.130-0.140 -0.0100
REV64.710M65.034M324.000K

Analyst Ratings

ChargePoint Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ChargePoint Hldgs (CHPT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ChargePoint Hldgs (NYSE: CHPT) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are ChargePoint Hldgs's (CHPT) competitors?

A

Other companies in ChargePoint Hldgs’s space includes: SES AI (NYSE:SES), ABB (NYSE:ABB), Atkore (NYSE:ATKR), FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) and Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR).

Q

What is the target price for ChargePoint Hldgs (CHPT) stock?

A

The latest price target for ChargePoint Hldgs (NYSE: CHPT) was reported by Needham on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 24.00 expecting CHPT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 85.04% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ChargePoint Hldgs (CHPT)?

A

The stock price for ChargePoint Hldgs (NYSE: CHPT) is $12.97 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ChargePoint Hldgs (CHPT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ChargePoint Hldgs.

Q

When is ChargePoint Hldgs (NYSE:CHPT) reporting earnings?

A

ChargePoint Hldgs’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 2, 2022.

Q

Is ChargePoint Hldgs (CHPT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ChargePoint Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does ChargePoint Hldgs (CHPT) operate in?

A

ChargePoint Hldgs is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.