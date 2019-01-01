QQQ
Range
1.78 - 1.97
Vol / Avg.
8.6M/9.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.5 - 5.6
Mkt Cap
733.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.95
P/E
4.71
EPS
0.16
Shares
409.8M
Outstanding
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd is in the business of providing infrastructure solutions in the blockchain industry. It focuses on the mining and sale of digital currencies. Its geographical segments include Canada, Sweden, Iceland, Switzerland, and Norway, out of which the majority of the revenue comes from Canada.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.160
REV68.183M

Analyst Ratings

HIVE Blockchain Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy HIVE Blockchain (HIVE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of HIVE Blockchain (NASDAQ: HIVE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are HIVE Blockchain's (HIVE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for HIVE Blockchain.

Q

What is the target price for HIVE Blockchain (HIVE) stock?

A

The latest price target for HIVE Blockchain (NASDAQ: HIVE) was reported by Craig-Hallum on June 27, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting HIVE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for HIVE Blockchain (HIVE)?

A

The stock price for HIVE Blockchain (NASDAQ: HIVE) is $1.79 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does HIVE Blockchain (HIVE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for HIVE Blockchain.

Q

When is HIVE Blockchain (NASDAQ:HIVE) reporting earnings?

A

HIVE Blockchain’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 15, 2022.

Q

Is HIVE Blockchain (HIVE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for HIVE Blockchain.

Q

What sector and industry does HIVE Blockchain (HIVE) operate in?

A

HIVE Blockchain is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.