Range
1.4 - 1.87
Vol / Avg.
24.5M/13.7M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.4 - 4.58
Mkt Cap
825.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.41
P/E
-
EPS
0.1
Shares
446M
Outstanding
Senseonics Holdings Inc is a medical technology company. It is focused on the design, development, and commercialization of the glucose monitoring system, which helps people to manage their diabetes. Its products and services include Continuous glucose monitoring system, Sensor, Smart transmitter, and Mobile app. The firm has a Glucose monitoring product segment. The majority of the revenue is generated outside of the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.030

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-01

REV3.980M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Senseonics Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Senseonics Holdings (SENS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Senseonics Holdings (AMEX: SENS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Senseonics Holdings's (SENS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Senseonics Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Senseonics Holdings (SENS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Senseonics Holdings (AMEX: SENS) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on August 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting SENS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 224.32% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Senseonics Holdings (SENS)?

A

The stock price for Senseonics Holdings (AMEX: SENS) is $1.85 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Senseonics Holdings (SENS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Senseonics Holdings.

Q

When is Senseonics Holdings (AMEX:SENS) reporting earnings?

A

Senseonics Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Senseonics Holdings (SENS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Senseonics Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Senseonics Holdings (SENS) operate in?

A

Senseonics Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.