|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.420
|-0.530
|-0.1100
|REV
|20.720M
|18.745M
|-1.975M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KNSA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’s space includes: Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN), Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO), Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE).
The latest price target for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KNSA) was reported by B of A Securities on December 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 34.00 expecting KNSA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 240.34% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KNSA) is $9.99 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.