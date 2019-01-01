QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab; and KPL-404.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.420-0.530 -0.1100
REV20.720M18.745M-1.975M

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KNSA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals's (KNSA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KNSA) was reported by B of A Securities on December 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 34.00 expecting KNSA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 240.34% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA)?

A

The stock price for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KNSA) is $9.99 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) reporting earnings?

A

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA) operate in?

A

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.