Alterity Therapeutics Ltd is active in the healthcare domain. The company is engaged in research collaborations for the treatment of Parkinsonian movement disorders, Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders. The company's lead drug candidate-PBT2 is being developed for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Huntington's diseases. It has also advanced a drug candidate for Parkinson's disease and other movement disorders (ATH434).