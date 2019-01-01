QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Alterity Therapeutics Ltd is active in the healthcare domain. The company is engaged in research collaborations for the treatment of Parkinsonian movement disorders, Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders. The company's lead drug candidate-PBT2 is being developed for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Huntington's diseases. It has also advanced a drug candidate for Parkinson's disease and other movement disorders (ATH434).

Alterity Therapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alterity Therapeutics (ATHE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ATHE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alterity Therapeutics's (ATHE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Alterity Therapeutics (ATHE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ATHE) was reported by Benchmark on August 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting ATHE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 398.44% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Alterity Therapeutics (ATHE)?

A

The stock price for Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ATHE) is $0.8025 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alterity Therapeutics (ATHE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alterity Therapeutics.

Q

When is Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) reporting earnings?

A

Alterity Therapeutics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Alterity Therapeutics (ATHE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alterity Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Alterity Therapeutics (ATHE) operate in?

A

Alterity Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.