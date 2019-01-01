QQQ
Range
2.06 - 2.22
Vol / Avg.
466.7K/628.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.11 - 11.95
Mkt Cap
89.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.12
P/E
-
EPS
-1.09
Shares
40.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Puma Biotechnology is a biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Puma licenses the commercial rights to its current drug candidates. The company expects to augment its product pipeline by acquiring, through license or otherwise, additional drug candidates for research and development and potential commercialization. In evaluating potential drug candidates, Puma employs disciplined decision criteria favoring drug candidates that have undergone at least some clinical study.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.090

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-03

REV47.170M

Analyst Ratings

Puma Biotechnology Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ: PBYI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Puma Biotechnology's (PBYI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ: PBYI) was reported by Citigroup on September 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting PBYI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Puma Biotechnology (PBYI)?

A

The stock price for Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ: PBYI) is $2.2 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.

Q

Does Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Puma Biotechnology.

Q

When is Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) reporting earnings?

A

Puma Biotechnology’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Puma Biotechnology.

Q

What sector and industry does Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) operate in?

A

Puma Biotechnology is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.