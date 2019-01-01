|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
-0.090
(EXPECTED) 2022-03-03
|REV
47.170M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ: PBYI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Puma Biotechnology’s space includes: Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX), 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB), TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR), Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) and Applied Genetic (NASDAQ:AGTC).
The latest price target for Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ: PBYI) was reported by Citigroup on September 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting PBYI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ: PBYI) is $2.2 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Puma Biotechnology.
Puma Biotechnology’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Puma Biotechnology.
Puma Biotechnology is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.