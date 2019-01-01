QQQ
Range
336.84 - 370.97
Vol / Avg.
377.5K/528.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
307.19 - 891.38
Mkt Cap
4.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
340.24
P/E
-
EPS
-8.43
Shares
11.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management. The company's reportable operating segment is engaged in the design, development, marketing, and sales of its software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.490-8.410 -9.9000
REV133.200M134.515M1.315M

Analyst Ratings

MicroStrategy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MicroStrategy (MSTR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MicroStrategy's (MSTR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for MicroStrategy (MSTR) stock?

A

The latest price target for MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) was reported by BTIG on July 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 950.00 expecting MSTR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 164.37% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for MicroStrategy (MSTR)?

A

The stock price for MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) is $359.35 last updated Today at 5:31:16 PM.

Q

Does MicroStrategy (MSTR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MicroStrategy.

Q

When is MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) reporting earnings?

A

MicroStrategy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is MicroStrategy (MSTR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MicroStrategy.

Q

What sector and industry does MicroStrategy (MSTR) operate in?

A

MicroStrategy is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.