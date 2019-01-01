QQQ
Range
1.3 - 1.65
Vol / Avg.
8M/3.9M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.43 - 17.16
Mkt Cap
414.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.44
P/E
-
EPS
-0.53
Shares
252.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Root Inc develops and launches a direct-to-consumer personal automobile insurance and mobile technology company. It is a direct-to-consumer personal auto insurance, renters insurance and mobile technology company. It generates revenue from the sale of auto insurance policies within the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.480-0.380 0.1000
REV60.590M93.200M32.610M

Analyst Ratings

Root Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Root (ROOT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Root (NASDAQ: ROOT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Root's (ROOT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Root (ROOT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Root (NASDAQ: ROOT) was reported by Wells Fargo on January 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting ROOT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 204.88% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Root (ROOT)?

A

The stock price for Root (NASDAQ: ROOT) is $1.64 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Root (ROOT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Root.

Q

When is Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) reporting earnings?

A

Root’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Root (ROOT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Root.

Q

What sector and industry does Root (ROOT) operate in?

A

Root is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.