|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.480
|-0.380
|0.1000
|REV
|60.590M
|93.200M
|32.610M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Root (NASDAQ: ROOT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Root’s space includes: Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS), Universal Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:UVE), National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC), MBIA (NYSE:MBI) and Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ:HALL).
The latest price target for Root (NASDAQ: ROOT) was reported by Wells Fargo on January 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting ROOT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 204.88% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Root (NASDAQ: ROOT) is $1.64 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Root.
Root’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Root.
Root is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.