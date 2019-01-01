|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s space includes: Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST), Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL), Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX), Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) and Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:CERE).
The latest price target for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) was reported by Oppenheimer on December 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting BCRX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -9.86% downside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) is $17.75 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.