BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biotechnology company involved mainly in the research and development of novel small-molecule drugs, with the aim of blocking key enzymes involved in infectious and inflammatory diseases. Biocryst's research is based on multiple scientific disciplines like biology, computer modeling, and medicinal chemistry. Its products and candidates target the following therapeutic areas: acute uncomplicated influenza; uncomplicated seasonal influenza; hereditary angioedema; filoviruses, including the Ebola and Marburg viruses; and oncology.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BioCryst Pharmaceuticals's (BCRX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) stock?

A

The latest price target for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) was reported by Oppenheimer on December 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting BCRX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -9.86% downside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)?

A

The stock price for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) is $17.75 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) reporting earnings?

A

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) operate in?

A

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.