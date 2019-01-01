QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Indie Semiconductor Inc is empowering the Autotech revolution with next-generation automotive semiconductors and software platforms. It focuses on edge sensors for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems including LiDAR, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. These technologies represent the core underpinnings of both electric and autonomous vehicles, while the advanced user interfaces transform the in-cabin experience to mirror and seamlessly connect to the mobile platforms.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-23
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.090-0.090 0.0000
REV18.260M18.961M701.000K

Indie Semiconductor Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Indie Semiconductor (INDI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ: INDI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Indie Semiconductor's (INDI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Indie Semiconductor (INDI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ: INDI) was reported by Keybanc on October 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting INDI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 139.68% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Indie Semiconductor (INDI)?

A

The stock price for Indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ: INDI) is $7.51 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Indie Semiconductor (INDI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Indie Semiconductor.

Q

When is Indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) reporting earnings?

A

Indie Semiconductor’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 23, 2022.

Q

Is Indie Semiconductor (INDI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Indie Semiconductor.

Q

What sector and industry does Indie Semiconductor (INDI) operate in?

A

Indie Semiconductor is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.