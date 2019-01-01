|Q1 2022
|-0.090
|-0.090
|0.0000
|REV
|18.260M
|18.961M
|701.000K
You can purchase shares of Indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ: INDI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Indie Semiconductor’s space includes: Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN), NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC), Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS), Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) and Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN).
The latest price target for Indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ: INDI) was reported by Keybanc on October 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting INDI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 139.68% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ: INDI) is $7.51 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Indie Semiconductor.
Indie Semiconductor’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 23, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Indie Semiconductor.
Indie Semiconductor is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.